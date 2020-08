Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to KTLA about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials.

He said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine will be ready by early next year.

Those interested in volunteering in the trials can visit coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 3, 2020.