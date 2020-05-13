Live Now
5 Live

Dr. David Fajgenbaum on how he went from surviving death to being on the frontline during COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7pm on May 12, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter