Early data show higher COVID-19 death rate for African Americans in L.A. County

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 began Wednesday morning at Willowbrook’s Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, which will also start analyzing demographic data to enhance Los Angeles County’s response to the outbreak in underserved communities.

On Tuesday, officials released partial data on the racial breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region: The race or ethnicity is so far known in 57% of deaths and 43% of confirmed cases. (This excludes the five deaths and 302 cases reported by Long Beach and Pasadena, which run their own health agencies.)

Out of 93 patients who died and whose race or ethnicity was reported, 17% were African Americans—a disproportionate number considering less than 1% of confirmed cases involve black patients, and that African Americans only consist 9% of the county’s population.

Meanwhile, among patients whose ethnicity or race was reported, Latinos consist 28% of those who died and 11% of the cases. The group makes up about 15% of the county’s population.

Of the patients who died and whose race was known, 19% were Asian and 27% were white. Asian residents make up about 15% of the county’s population, while white residents make up about 26%.

The number of cases confirmed have been linked to the availability of testing. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s top health official, said that testing occurs “much less” in poorer communities.

“People who are living in wealthier communities have had, in fact, better access to testing and in fact have been tested more than people who are living in communities where income levels are much lower,” she said.

L.A. County disclosed the following data on deaths and confirmed cases as of Tuesday:

Race/ethnicity Deaths Confirmed cases L.A. County population Asian 18 316 15% Black 16 283 9% Hispanic/Latino 26 735 48.6% White 25 870 26% Other 8 693 1.4% Under investigation 71 3,711 – Total 164 6,689 –

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday also recognized that, “like many things in our society,” the outbreak has had a disproportionate effect on communities of color, where there’s a prevalence of preexisting conditions that put COVID-19 patients at a higher risk. He stressed, however, that the outbreak is a threat to everyone.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has also said that black people in many communities across the nation appear to be dying at “an alarmingly high rate.”

With racial disparity evident in preliminary data on coronavirus deaths in Louisiana, Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey, Adams suggested that officials begin track infections by demographic groups.

In L.A. County, Charles R. Drew University will start systematically recording and analyzing racial data in the region.

“This is an extremely important development for local public health and the general welfare of our communities, because, as data are now showing, under-resourced communities of color are being disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus. …there have been no accessible testing sites in many of these communities, despite knowing how critical testing is to helping to ‘flatten the curve’ of this disease,” university president Dr. David Carlisle said in a statement.

The testing site in Willowbrook plans to administer at least 120 tests a day, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested can register through the county’s website. The location will also take walk-ups, Carlisle said.

The Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science is a designated Historically Black Graduate Institution that awarded 377 degrees and certificates in 2018.