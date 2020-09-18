EPA approves Pine-Sol as effective disinfectant against coronavirus on surfaces

Pine-Sol is the latest cleaning product to get approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use against the coronavirus on surfaces, according to the company.

The common household cleaner, a product of Clorox Company, was tested by a third-party laboratory and it proved to be effective against the virus with a “10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces,” according to a company news release.

The cleaner received approval “for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces,” the company says.

“Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” Clorox official Chris Hyder said in a statement. “We hope this new Pine-Sol kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The company recommends using Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner at full strength with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. For wet surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.

The full list of products that meet the EPA’s criteria for use against the COVID-19 virus can be found here.