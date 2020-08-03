FDA list of dangerous hand sanitizers grows to more than 100

The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its warning about hand sanitizers to avoid, with the list now topping 100.

The agency first warned consumers in June about hand sanitizers containing methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and potentially deadly if ingested. Since then, several such products have been recalled by manufacturers and pulled from store shelves.

Now, the FDA is also warning about hand sanitizers containing insufficient levels of alcohol.

“FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products,” the agency said in its updated warning on July 31.

“The agency urges consumers not to use these subpotent products and has expanded its list to include subpotent hand sanitizers, in addition to hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol.”

Nearly all of the hand sanitizers on the FDA’s list were manufactured in Mexico. The agency has recommended recalls for most of the products, and has also issued import alerts to halt them from entering the country.

Proper hand hygiene is an important part of the response to Covid-19, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that people use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

The full list of hand sanitizers to avoid

Below are all of the hand sanitizers that the FDA is warning consumers to avoid:

