Fifth group of cruise ship passengers arrive in San Diego from Oakland for quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fifth group of passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Oakland landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday afternoon to undergo a 14-day quarantine because of possible coronavirus exposure, according to KTLA sister station Fox5 in San Diego.

The unmarked white jetliner landed at the base around 10:40 p.m. The number of people on board was not known.

The 3,600 people on the cruise ship that docked in Oakland on Monday were sent to multiple locations to be quarantined. Prior to the flight that arrived Thursday night, 433 people had been sent to MCAS Miramar. Those passengers were screened three times for the coronavirus -- once on the shop, once as they were getting off and when they arrived at quarantine, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency. Any passengers who showed any symptoms were taken out immediately for isolation.