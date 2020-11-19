Fresno bishop tells Catholics not to get COVID-19 vaccine, citing use of stem cells in its development

Then auxiliary Bishop Joseph Brennan during ordination Mass at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles in 2015.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Citing ethical concerns about the use of stem cells in vaccine development, Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno is urging Catholics not to “jump on the COVID-19 vaccine bandwagon.”

In a video shared by the diocese this week, Brennan said the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine has spurred researchers to make use of morally objectionable materials.

“I try to maintain a joyful spirit, so I don’t like to rain on anyone’s parade,” Brennan said. “But I’m going to rain on a parade today: the vaccine parade.”

In his message, Brennan said the use of embryonic stem cells at any stage of a vaccine’s development means Catholics cannot avail themselves of its scientific results.

