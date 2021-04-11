Glendale Community College opens COVID-19 mass vax site with capacity to inoculate up to 2,500 per week

A new mass vaccination site with the capacity to administer up to 2,500 coronavirus shots per week opened Sunday at Glendale Community College.

The FEMA-supported Jewel City Vax Clinic began accepting appointments Sunday morning, with the ability to inoculate tens of thousands of people for the next three months.

Vaccinations will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays for residents 50 and older who live or work in Los Angeles County. No walk-ups will be allowed, as appointments are required to get a shot.

“We currently have vaccines and we have availability. … The only limiting factor that we have is the supply of vaccines,” said John Warda, director of special projects at Adventist Health. “So as soon as we receive vaccines, we make those appointments available.”

Warda said the best time to schedule an appointment online is Tuesday morning on MyTurn.

The clinic, with is supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is located in the parking structure off of Mountain Street.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 11, 2021.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect figure of coronavirus shots to administer per week. This post has been updated.