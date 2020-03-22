Gov. Newsom directing $42 million in emergency funding to expand CA’s health care system amid coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand California’s health care system Saturday as hospitals brace for a flood of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will be using $30 million of the amount to lease Seton Medical Center in Daly City and St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles’ Westlake district on a three-month basis, according to the governor’s office.

The government will be working to bring staff to the recently shuttered hospital in Los Angeles, while the hospital in Daly City is already staffed, Newsom said at a news conference Saturday.

Over $1.4 million will be used to expand testing capacity at a state public health lab in Richmond, another $8.6 million will be used to buy new ventilators, refurbish old ones and get IV fusion pumps.

American Medical Response will get $2 million to provide COVID-19 patient transportation.

A company has already started repurposing old ventilators, completing a job that would have taken months in just days, Newsom said.

At least 23 people have died and 1,224 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in California as of Saturday, including 325 suspected of being community-acquired, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The state this week started receiving shipments of hundreds of thousands of N95 and surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns and gloves from a national stockpile, and California has already requested millions more, according to Newsom’s office.

Two million swabs, and 200,000 RNA extraction kits were also requested from the stockpile.

“California is mobilizing every part of government to support our health care delivery system, its workers, and those among us who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Newsom said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered 40 million Californians to stay home indefinitely and only go outside for errands like getting food or medical care or if they are considered essential workers.

The governor said “social pressure” will push Californians to stay home and he doesn’t believe a law enforcement will be needed to push people to stay home.

As of Friday, 25,200 people had been tested for the coronavirus in California, and results for more than half of the tests were still pending, according to the agency.

There are 22 state and county health labs doing coronavirus testing throughout California.