Gov. Newsom to provide an update on the California’s coronavirus response

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials will provide an update on the California’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic Monday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a live news conference at 4 p.m.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday he was approving major disaster declarations for California, New York and Washington.

The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy departed from San Diego Monday and is headed to the port of Los Angeles with 1,000 hospital beds, which L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said would make it the largest single hospital in the city.

Newsom has said that the federal government is sending eight field medical units into the state and more than $42 million in emergency funding was directed to expand California’s health care system.

Coronavirus had killed at least 27 people and infected 1,733 across the state as of Sunday, according to the California Department of Public Health. Most of the COVID-19 patients in the state are between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.

Check back for updates on this developing story.