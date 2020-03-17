Gov. Newsom set to address CA’s coronavirus response

Governor Gavin Newsom was expected to provide an update Tuesday on the state’s response to COVID-19, along with state health officials.

The governor signed emergency legislation Tuesday, unlocking $1.1 billion in funding to be used to increase hospital capacity, clean schools and protect vulnerable communities from the virus, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.

The emergency legislative package will provide $500 million to help the state’s fight against COVID-19 and will authorize increases of up to $1 billion.

Newsom issued an executive order late Monday to protect homeowners and renters impacted by the pandemic, allowing local governments to temporarily halt foreclosures and evictions.

The order also protects Californians from having their utilities shut off, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The White House announced earlier Tuesday that it was seeking an $850-billion economic stimulus to help Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.