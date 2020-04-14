Gov. Newsom to reveal details of plan to lift California’s stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday is expected to outline a framework to reopen California”s economy, one day after unveiling a pact with Oregon and Washington to work jointly to lift stay-at-home restrictions on the West Coast.

Details of the plan will be announced at the governor’s daily coronavirus briefing, scheduled to be held at noon.

Without giving away details or a time frame, Newsom said Monday that the “bottom-up plan” will feature a “framework for targeted interventions and easing of restrictions in the state to allow us to toggle between approaching issues on the population basis versus on an individual basis.”

He emphasized that science — “and not political pressure” — will guide the decision-making.

One critical component of any plan will be ensuring that COVID-19 won’t spread rapidly through the community once stay-at-home rules are lifted, which is a major concern. Federal health experts have already warned that the virus could see a resurgence in the fall.

“We began a process of establishing more formally what it would look like, and how we could begin the process, of the kind of incremental release of the stay-at-home orders that advanced the fundamental principal of keeping people healthy, keeping people safe,” Newsom said.

California’s stay-at-home and physical distancing rules, enacted to help combat the spread of COVID-19, have kept nearly 40 million residents sheltered in their homes for the better part of a month. Similar guidelines have been put in place locally.

In L.A. County, for instance, officials last week extended a similar safer-at-home order from April 19 to at least May 15 after a projection showed nearly 96% of residents would become infected if the order was lifted too quickly.

The restrictions, however, have taken a toll on California’s economy, with many nonessential businesses ordered to temporarily shut down, leading to widespread unemployment in the state.

In the past four weeks, about 2.3 million residents filed for jobless benefits, a staggering number that exceeded the total claims for all of 2019, according to Newsom’s offie.

But officials also credit the drastic measures with “bending the curve” and slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, helping to save lives. And thus far, they have also prevented the state’s hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by a crush of patients, as has happened elsewhere in the U.S. — perhaps most notably in New York City.

California’s latest official figures from Monday show 22,348 COVID-19 cases, with 687 deaths. More than 3,000 patients have been hospitalized, including 1,178 in intensive care units.

Taken together with Oregon and Washington, there have been more than 34,000 cases of the novel coronavirus along the West Coast, an area that accounts for about one-sixth of the total U.S. population.

In announcing the “Western States pact” on Monday, leaders from all three states explained that their efforts “will only be effective by working together.”

While each state will have their own guidelines as to when and how restrictions are eased, the pact has identified four clear goals to controlling the virus, among them ensuring that at-risk populations continue to be protected and developing a system of testing, tracking and isolating.