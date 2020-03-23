Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan criminal court house as a jury continued with deliberations on Feb. 21, 2020, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus inside a New York state prison, according to a state source with knowledge of the matter.

The positive test came back Sunday at the Wende Correctional Facility where Weinstein is being held, roughly 30 miles outside of Niagra Falls, .N.Y., according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss Weinstein’s medical status.

The president of the union that represents New York State correctional officers also told Reuters Weinstein had tested positive and that several prison employees had been quarantined as a result.

State corrections officials have not responded to requests for comment from The Times. On Sunday, the department issued a statement confirming two people had tested positive for the virus at the facility where Weinstein is being housed.

