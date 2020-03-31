How Riverside County residents can sign up to get tested for COVID-19

A car drives up to a curbside coronavirus testing center in Lake Elsinore on March 21, 2020. (KTLA)

The Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio begins COVID-19 testing for local residents on Tuesday, and another location, Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, is set to start Wednesday.

County residents who want to sign up must have symptoms or have had possible exposure to a confirmed case. They can make an appointment by calling 800-945-6171.

The county’s first drive-up coronavirus testing site, which opened on March 21 at the Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore, is also taking appointments online at www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19, according to Riverside County officials.

“Drive-ups without appointments cannot be accommodated,” county officials warned in a statement.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, a sore throat, cough, congestion and a runny nose. Those interested in signing up to get tested can specify which of the following three testing sites they prefer:

Harvest Christian Fellowship

6115 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92504

Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium

500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Riverside County Fairgrounds

82-503 Hwy 111, Indio, CA 92201

As of March 30, Riverside County has confirmed 291 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.