How to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties

Registered nurses transfer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a bottle into a syringe ready for vaccination at the Corona High School gymnasium in the Riverside County city of Corona, on Jan. 15, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California has been scattered and slower than expected as supplies remain scarce and counties expand access and offer the doses at different paces, but more people are getting vaccinated every day.

Those seeking to sign up for the vaccine have been plagued by confusion over who’s eligible, technical issues on appointment websites, quickly filled slots, and, for some, long wait times at vaccination sites.

At the same time, some others have been able to smoothly sign up and quickly get the needed doses.

Public health officials throughout the state have said more people would have access to the vaccine more quickly if the federal government boosts supplies of doses, something President Joe Biden has promised to do.

But if that doesn’t happen, it could take until 2022 to vaccinate all of L.A. County, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

There’s currently no statewide registry to sign up for the vaccines, though state officials have said a new system is coming that will help residents schedule appointments at mass vaccination sites.

For right now, eligibility and sign-up procedures vary by county.

As of Jan. 22, below we explain who can get the vaccine and how to make an appointment in:

Most counties require that appointments be made by registering online.

KTLA digital staff will seek to keep this post updated as new availability and eligibility information is announced.

Los Angeles County

L.A. County on Jan. 19 opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those 65 and older. Health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities were already eligible.

At the same time, county health officials cautioned that supply is limited so appointment slots for seniors will be limited.

Those eligible in L.A. County can get an appointment by:

going to the county’s website here

or calling 833-540-0473 if not able to sign up online

On the website, select whether you are a health care worker, long-term facility resident or a person aged 65 or older — then you’ll see what you need to bring with you to the appointment. Then, click “Make an appointment to be vaccinated by LAC DPH and partners.”

You can then browse through all the appointment slots at the five large county vaccine distribution sites, L.A. Fire Department sites, community clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. When you find the site you want with availability, click “register.” You’ll be redirected to a page that lets you enter your information.

People can also go straight to the city of L.A.’s online portal to make an appointment, but the system wasn’t accepting new sign-ups on Jan. 22.

More on eligibility and distribution is on the county’s website here.

Long Beach

For those in Long Beach, which has its own public health department, appointments can be made here.

All appointments were full on Jan. 22 and officials were telling residents to sign up here to get a notification when slots are available.

Currently eligible for an appointment in Long Beach are health care workers, those 65 and older, long term care facility residents, emergency response personnel and workers in the food sector like restaurant staff and grocery store staff. Those eligible were told to first check with their employers to see if they’re offering the vaccine. If not, sign up here to be notified when shots are available.

Pasadena

Pasadena also has its own health department and has expanded vaccine access to residents 75 and older — in addition to health care workers and those at long-term care facilities.

As of Jan. 21, its website said the city is still waiting for a vaccine supply from the state before it makes appointments available.

Orange County

Orange County also started vaccinating all residents aged 65 and older, in addition to workers in multiple health-related categories.

Residents can only make an appointment online by clicking here.

On the website, you’ll first answer a few questions, then click the blue “register” button. You’ll be redirected to a page that lets you enter your information.

Those with questions can call 714-834-2000.

The county is providing the COVID-19 vaccine at Disneyland, and other clinics and distribution sites throughout the county. Starting Jan. 23, Soka University in Aliso Viejo will also serve as a “super POD” vaccine site.

Riverside County

In addition to expanding vaccine access to those 65 and older, Riverside County has also made the shots available to essential workers such as educators, dentists, mortuary staff, food and agriculture workers, pharmacy staff and those in emergency services — plus frontline health care workers.

Residents were told to sign up for an appointment at a county-operated clinic through ruhealth.org. But appointments filled up fast and the website being used to book appointments was experiencing technical issues so officials announced a new website will be coming soon.

Seniors who need help making an appointment can call 800-510-2020 or 2-1-1.

Those eligible for the vaccine in Riverside County can also sign up to get their shots at Albertsons Pharmacy, Apple Urgent Care and Ralphs Pharmacy.

Information on eligibility and vaccine sites is at the county’s website here.

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County is vaccinating health care workers and people in long-term care facilities, and has begun to vaccinate those 65 and older but does not have enough supplies to meet demand.

Appointments at county-operated sites, and hospitals and pharmacies, can be made by clicking here, but that website has been down on and off since it was announced Jan. 14.

All appointment slots were full as of Jan. 20, the county said, and the sign-up website was down on Jan. 21.

Those who do manage to access the website and find an available slot can click the link next to their desired appointment date. They will then be redirected to a page that lets them fill in their personal information, including health insurance details, and book an appointment.

San Bernardino County residents aged 65 and older can sign up here to get an email or text notification for updates on vaccination opportunities.

Ventura County

Unlike surrounding areas, Ventura County is still not vaccinating those 65 and older as of Jan. 21. The vaccine is available to residents aged 75 years and older, health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.

Those eligible can click here to book an appointment.

All appointments were booked as of Jan. 22.

You have to scroll to the bottom of the page and select which category you fall under and indicate whether you’re looking to get your first or second dose. You will be redirected to a page that lists several different appointment dates.

Click “check appointment availability” next to each date until you find one that lets you proceed to fill in your information and reserve a spot.

Officials said the pace of vaccination is dependent on supply and it’s not yet able to vaccinate other groups of residents.

Where to check for updates on vaccine eligibility: