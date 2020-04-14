How you can be part of a COVID-19 research study

Some AAA policyholders will soon be receiving refund checks because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders that have kept cars off the roads and resulted in a reduction in claims, company officials announced Monday.

Under the new $125 million relief package, AAA members with auto insurance policies in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a 20% policy refund check for this period, the Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group said in a statement.