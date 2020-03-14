In the Bay Area, Kaiser is offering drive-by virus tests for some health care plan members

Amid the new coronavirus, the freeways of the Bay Area are less clogged than usual, and shelves of grocery stores look apocalyptically ransacked — byproducts of California being part of an international pandemic.
It also comes with some advantages: If Bay Area residents belong to a certain healthcare plan, they can easily drive through the region’s unusually free-flowing roads to visit a drive-through test site for COVID-19.
They just open their mouth. Get tested. Then put the car in gear.
Two days later, they get their results.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.