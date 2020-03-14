In the Bay Area, Kaiser is offering drive-by virus tests for some health care plan members

Medical staff prepare to test Kaiser members for the coronavirus on March 13, 2020 in Redwood City. (Susanne Rust / Los Angeles Times)

Amid the new coronavirus, the freeways of the Bay Area are less clogged than usual, and shelves of grocery stores look apocalyptically ransacked — byproducts of California being part of an international pandemic.

It also comes with some advantages: If Bay Area residents belong to a certain healthcare plan, they can easily drive through the region’s unusually free-flowing roads to visit a drive-through test site for COVID-19.

They just open their mouth. Get tested. Then put the car in gear.

Two days later, they get their results.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

