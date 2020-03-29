Country music star Joe Diffie dies of COVID-19 complications

Joe Diffie performs on Day 3 of Country Thunder Milwaukee on July 23, 2016, in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

Country music star Joe Diffie died on Sunday from complications of coronavirus, the singer’s publicist confirmed to KTLA sister station WKRN in Tennessee. He was 61 years old.

In the statement, Diffie’s publicist said the family is asking for privacy at this time.

Diffie revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is receiving treatment on Friday. He told all his fans to be

Diffie, a Tulsa native, had more than 20 Top 10 hits to his name and released 13 albums. He also wrote songs for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina.

He won a Grammy in 1998 for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for “Same Old Train” with Merle Haggard, Clint Black and Emmylou Harris.

The Grand Ole Opry member was known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”

