Joe Rogan, a vaccine skeptic, announces he has COVID-19

Commentator Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC Fight Night event at Prudential Center on April 18, 2015, in Newark, New Jersey. (Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan, who has been wary of COVID vaccines, announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram video, the podcast host and stand-up comic said he started feeling sick and weary Saturday night when he got home from a series of comedy shows in Florida, where the virus is spreading rapidly.

“I just felt just run down,” he said. “Just to be cautious I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on.”

He took a coronavirus test Sunday and it came back positive.

Rogan said he took “all kinds of meds,” including monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak and prednisone. He also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip three days in a row.

Meanwhile, officials have been warning people not to use veterinary formulations of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, warning that the anti-parasite drug could lead to unintended negative health consequences. The FDA, which has not authorized the drug to treat the virus, has warned COVID patients against taking it.

“Per Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Ivermectin is NOT a proven way to prevent or treat COVID-19,” the county said Monday. “Veterinary formulations intended for deworming in large animals such as horses, sheep, and cattle can be highly concentrated and result in overdoses when used by humans.”

Rogan said he was feeling better Wednesday.

“A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” he said.

It’s not clear if Rogan himself has been vaccinated.

“I’m not an anti-vax person,” he told Variety in April. “In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ’em. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”

Rogan is currently on a national tour for his comedy show, “Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour.” He was scheduled to perform with comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville on Friday but that show and another one in New Orleans have been postponed to October.

Last week, he said on his podcast that he would offer ticket holders to his New York City show refunds if they no longer wished to attend due to a vaccine requirement.