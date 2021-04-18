L.A. County closes Six Flags Magic Mountain mass COVID-19 vaccine pod in shift to open more community-based sites

Los Angeles County is replacing one of its massive vaccination sites with two new community-based sites in an effort to increase accessibility to the life-saving immunizations.

The mass vaccination site at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has gave out its last shots over the weekend, as the county closed it to open two new sites not far away — one at College of the Canyons and the other at Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center.

This week, the city of Los Angeles will deploy 10 mobile clinics to bring such community-based vaccination services to hard-hit neighborhoods, officials announced.

To date, the city has deliver nearly 85,000 doses in communities that have been most impacted by the pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a news release Sunday.

This week, mobile teams will be focusing efforts on vaccinating residents in Glassell Park, Arleta, Sylmar, Chesterfield Square, Harvard Park, Green Meadows, Boyle Heights, North Hollywood, Wilmington and Canoga Park. The mobile sites will be at these locations Tuesday through Saturday.

On Sunday, Garcetti said city-run vaccination sites are expected to administer more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines this week.

“With vaccine eligibility expanding and more people signing up to get their shots every day, our City remains excited and prepared to meet the new demand,” Garcetti said in a statement. “Getting the vaccine is free, easy, and safe. We will keep doing our part to vaccinate Angelenos and encourage everyone 16 and older to make an appointment, so that we can end the pandemic.”

The city is expecting to receive nearly 42,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 61,000 of Pfizer’s shots. L.A. also has a current supply of roughly 29,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, officials said. But the Johnson & Johnson shots will not be administered until federal guidance changes, the L.A. officials said.