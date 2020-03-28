L.A. County coronavirus cases top 1,800 with 6 new deaths reported

Los Angeles County health officials reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 344 new confirmed cases Saturday, bringing county’s total surging past 1,800.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health didn’t provide information on the latest deaths as investigations continue but said that five of the deaths reported yesterday were all people over the age of 60 who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 32 people in the county have died of the respiratory illness as of Saturday and there have been 601 new cases over the last 48 hours alone, the department said.

About 22% of all of the county’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

“We are sad to announce six additional deaths from COVID-19 today,” L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a written statement. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, we make every effort to self-isolate from others for at least 7 days.”

Health officials urged residents to adhere to stay-at-home orders and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

“Please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing whenever you do go outside,” Ferrer said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.