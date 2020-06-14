L.A. County coronavirus cases top 73,000; deaths surpass 2,900

Women wearing facemasks exit a shopping mall where a sign is posted at an entrance reminding people of the mask requirement Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall on June 12, 2020 in Arcadia, California, as Phase 3 in Los Angeles County’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic is underway with businesses reopening. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

More than 73,000 novel coronavirus infections have been detected in Los Angeles County as of Sunday, with recorded deaths rising to 2,907, public health officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths on Sunday. But officials have cautioned in the past that the reporting of statistics during weekends can be slower than normal, delaying some results until the weekdays.

Eight of the new deaths were of people over the age of 65 and two were of patients between 41 and 65, the Health Department said in a written statement. Seven of the patients had underlying health conditions.

“So many have lost loved ones and friends to COVID-19, and we mourn with you,” Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.”You are in our thoughts and prayers every day.”

Officials said 1,383 people were hospitalized as of Sunday with COVID-19. About 30% of them were being treated in intensive-care units, and 20% were on ventilators.

More than 803,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered and completed, with about 8% of those tested receiving positive results, according to county data.

As the fight to contain the virus continues, Los Angeles County entered Phase 3 of the state’s reopening guidelines on Friday.

The loosened restrictions allow for businesses including gyms, museums, zoos, day camps, campgrounds and film production to resume with social distancing and other precautionary measures in place.

But L.A. County bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, personal care establishments such as nail salons and massage parlors and playgrounds outside of those within schools or childcare centers remain closed under the county’s public health order.

Officials, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, have repeatedly urged the public not to become complacent about social distancing as the county and state slowly reopen.

“For L.A. County to have a successful recovery journey, both businesses and residents must do their part to protect employees, customers and visitors,” Ferrer said. “For businesses who are reopening, this means putting in place all of the required protocols for physical distancing and infection control before opening and ensuring that these protocols are followed by customers and employees every day.”

More information, including a detailed breakdown of infections by city and by demographics, can be found on the Department of Public Health’s website.