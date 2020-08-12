L.A. County health officials address pandemic amid more than 211,000 cases, declining hospitalizations

Los Angeles County health officials are expected to address the COVID-19 pandemic during a Wednesday news conference after cases topped 211,800 while hospitalizations continue to decline.

Last month, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned of a possible spike in deaths given how the number of hospitalizations climbed through late July. As of Tuesday, 4,763 people have died of the virus, a death toll health officials say is disproportionately made up of residents from L.A. communities with the highest rates of poverty and people of color.

The daily number of hospitalizations rose through June and July before reaching a peak of 2,232 patients being treated on July 20. Since then, the hospitalization rate has fallen consistently.

“We’re averaging about 1,600 daily hospitalizations,” Ferrer said Monday, attributing the change to physical distancing by residents. “This is significant progress in a matter of a week, and it only happened because of all the work everyone’s been doing.”

That day, officials said 1,514 people were being hospitalized for the virus.

Check back for updates to this developing story.