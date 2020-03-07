L.A. County health officials confirm another case of coronavirus, bringing total to 14

Los Angeles County health officials confirmed another case of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 14.

The person infected had recently returned from an AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C., where he or she was exposed to another person who tested positive for the virus. Of the 14 cases in L.A. County, two are Los Angeles International Airport workers who were screening passengers for coronavirus.

Health officials said there are no known locations where the latest patient may have exposed others to the virus.

In an advisory about the new case, health officials again told L.A. County residents to take the same precautions being given by health authorities around the U.S. — washing one’s hands, disinfecting surfaces, covering one’s mouth when coughing and staying home when ill.

So far, L.A. County has reported more cases of coronavirus than any other in the Southern California region.