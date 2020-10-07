As more sectors reopen, L.A. County reports highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases since August

As more businesses and recreational amenities begin to reopen across Los Angeles County, health officials on Wednesday reported the highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases since August with 1,645 new cases, and urged the public to adhere to health and safety protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“While one day of a high number of cases does not indicate a trend, this is something we need to watch closely,” County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a news briefing.

Indoor shopping malls were allowed to open Wednesday at 25% maximum occupancy, but all food courts and common areas have to remain closed.

Officials announced last week that the county would allow some sectors to reopen for indoor settings at reduced capacity. Nail salons reopened first last Thursday at limited capacity, and cardrooms were allowed to resume operations Monday for outdoor gaming only and without serving food and beverages.

The region, however, remains in the state’s most restrictive purple tier, or widespread risk.

As of Tuesday, the county had a total of 275,856 cases and 6,681 deaths.

Effective today, (10/7/20), retail shops inside indoor malls with no outside access will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. pic.twitter.com/b9QJkIgMkY — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) October 7, 2020

