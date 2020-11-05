L.A. County health officials provide COVID-19 update after seeing highest one-day spike in cases since August

Los Angeles County public health officials on Thursday will hold a coronavirus briefing after seeing another big spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The county on Wednesday recorded its highest one-day increase of coronavirus case numbers not associated with a backlog since late August, officials said.

Los Angeles County remains in the most-restrictive reopening tier with widespread coronavirus transmission. As of Wednesday, the county has confirmed 313,562 cases of coronavirus and 7,117 deaths, according to a news release.

Officials earlier this week said gatherings large and small have been likely to blame for the growing number of daily coronavirus cases in the county.

The recent surge in new infections in Los Angeles County comes as the coronavirus continues to surge to staggering heights nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to toughen its rules on face coverings with a new ordinance that would allow business owners the right to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask.

