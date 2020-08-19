L.A. County officials address pandemic as some progress brings region closer to reopening

Los Angeles County health officials are expected to address the COVID-19 pandemic during a Wednesday news conference as the region appears to be getting closer to reopening.

On Monday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told residents to “stay the course” as the fight against the virus continues. More than 224,000 cases have surfaced and 5,335 patients have died, according to Department of Health data as of Tuesday.

Ferrer described recent weeks of steadily declining hospitalizations and improvements in testing rates as key markers of progress earlier this week. The county has met five of the state’s six criteria for reopening, still failing to meet one last requirement for reopening schools, businesses and other parts of the economy that have been shuttered for months.

L.A. County’s case rate was 295 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday — far beyond the states’s threshold of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to county data. However, that still marks considerable progress from the rate of 335 cases per 100,000 residents the week prior.

Health officials are expected to give updates on current case rates, deaths and hospitalizations during the news conference Wednesday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.