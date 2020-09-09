L.A. County officials give update on coronavirus cases as hospitalizations, death rate continues to fall

As the number of hospitalizations and death rate continue to fall, Los Angeles County health officials are expected to give an update on coronavirus in the region during a news conference Wednesday.

The county has reported more than 249,000 cases of the virus as of Tuesday and 6,036 lives lost since stay-at-home orders began in mid-March. Surges in the rates of hospitalizations, deaths, and infections peaked in late July before all gradually declining through the month of August.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported 439 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Officials also announced a host of special restrictions banning trick-of-treating and some other Halloween activities over fears of spreading the potentially deadly virus.

While once troubling infection and death rates have fallen, health officials have expressed concern over a possible surge following the Labor Day weekend.

According to county health department data, that’s what happened after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Health officials have attributed the spikes to gatherings of people without physical distancing and failures to follow public health directives like wearing a facial covering in public.

Check back for updates to this developing story.