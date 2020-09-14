L.A. County officials hold coronavirus briefing as number of daily hospitalizations continues to decline

Los Angeles County officials are providing an update on their coronavirus response as the number of daily hospitalizations in the region continues to decline.

As of Sunday, there are 793 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“This number was over 1,000 just a couple of weeks ago and has dropped down similar to the numbers seen in April,” county public health officials said in a news release Sunday. “The decreasing number of daily hospitalizations is an important indicator because it is an accurate representation of how many people are currently seriously ill from the virus.”

But while coronavirus figures fall back to pre-surge levels, officials reminded residents that the respiratory illness is still easily spread from person to person, and continued to urge people to take necessary precautions.

The region has not yet gotten to a place where more sectors can safely reopen, including schools.

Los Angeles Unified School District started the new school year online, with measures in place to test students and staff and alert parents of outbreaks at schools. Similarly, last week, California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, announced that online instruction will continue for the remainder of the academic year.

Late last week, poor air quality caused by two major wildfires shut down several coronavirus testing sites run by the county. After residents had grown accustomed to taking activities outdoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, officials urged them to stay indoors with windows and doors closed, especially in areas where smoke and ash are visible.

As of Sunday, there were a total of 253,985 COVID-19 cases across Los Angeles County with a total of 6,208 deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.