4 more people, including Lancaster child, die of COVID-19, bringing L.A. County death toll to 11

Four more people, including a minor, have died of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday. That brings the total of deadly coronavirus cases in the county to 11.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health only described the child who died as a Lancaster resident who lived in Lancaster.

The case is a “devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The city of Long Beach reported one of the four new cases on Monday, describing the patient as a woman in her 50s with underlying health issues. L.A. County officials on Tuesday said they were still working to confirm information about the two other patients.

“These are difficult numbers to report because behind these numbers are families and friends who are experiencing terrible loss,” Ferrer said.

Over the last 48 hours, L.A. County has confirmed 256 additional coronavirus cases. The total now stands at 662, according to authorities.

About 1 in 5 people who test positive for the virus are hospitalized, Ferrer said.

She said 42% of hospitalizations involve people 18 to 40 years old, and 39% involve individuals 41 to 65 years old.

“We’ve had only a small number of people on ventilators,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer spoke alongside county board Supervisor Kathryn Barger and county mental health director Dr. Jonathan Sherin, who said help is available for people who need mental health assistance. Those interested can call 800-854-7771.

