L.A. County reports 1,703 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths but warns that data is incomplete

A person undergoes a finger prick blood sample as part of a coronavirus antibody rapid serological test on July 26, 2020, in San Dimas, Calif., 30 miles east of Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday reported 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths. However, they cautioned that the information is incomplete, and the true numbers could be higher.

“The data reported today is incomplete due to delays in the state electronic lab reporting system,” the county Department of Public Health said in a news statement. “The number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days once the data becomes available.”

Overall, officials have identified 173,995 coronavirus cases in the county and reported 4,360 deaths since the outbreak began in the spring.

Countywide, authorities say, there are 2,033 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 31% of them are in intensive care. However, six hospitals did not provide their most recent information, officials said.

