L.A. County reports 27 deaths, 1,339 additional cases of coronavirus

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) perform drive-up COVID-19 testing administered from a car at Mend Urgent Care testing site for the novel coronavirus at the Westfield Culver City on April 24, 2020 in the Culver City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County public health officials Saturday reported 1,339 new cases of the coronavirus and 27 related deaths, but said hospitalizations continue to decline.

The county now has recorded a total of 239,828 cases of the virus, and 5,763 related deaths.

There were 1,089 confirmed coronavirus patients in county hospitals as of Friday, with 32% in intensive care. That represented a decline of about 50% from mid-July, when hospitalizations reached 2,200 officials said.

Still, the county must slow its transmission rate considerably in order for more businesses to reopen and activities to resume. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new four-tier system that requires counties to show consistent success in stemming the transmission of the coronavirus before allowing businesses greater flexibility to reopen.

