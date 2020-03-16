No confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates, deputies as LASD ramps up efforts against virus spread: Sheriff

Update:

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among deputies and inmates as his department increased precautionary measures against the spread of the virus, including reducing the jail population.

Previous story:

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva planned to address the public Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss what his department is doing in the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

The pandemic has led to the closures of government buildings, classrooms and many businesses across the state.

On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged anyone over age 65 and other people with chronic health conditions to stay inside. He also called for bars and other entertainment venues to close.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti made a similar proclamation later Sunday. While grocery stores, pharmacies and food banks will stay open, restaurants won’t be able to accept dine-in customers.

California officials have confirmed 335 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths as of Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.