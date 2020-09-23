L.A. County to give update on coronavirus following slight uptick in cases

Los Angeles County health officials are expected to give an update on coronavirus cases and deaths in the region during a Wednesday news conference after a slight uptick in cases in recent days.

Surges in infections followed Memorial Day and the Fourth of July so officials have said the same could happen with this past Labor Day. The holiday saw record-breaking temperatures, sending crowds to the shores of Santa Monica and spurring warnings from experts that gatherings with other households could lead to another troubling spike in cases.

The Department of Public Health recorded another 810 cases of the virus and 40 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 262,133. A total of 6,401 people countywide have died from COVID-19.

On Monday, health officials said they were still waiting on more data to determine whether another surge in cases will follow Labor Day and how that could affect the lifting of some restrictions and business closures. But Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer expressed concern over a recent increase in cases.

“We’ve had a troubling trend the last few days from the last week and we think, in fact, that could allow us to not be able to make movement into tier two in the upcoming couple of weeks,” Ferrer said during a Monday news conference.

Currently, L.A. County is in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive one within the state’s reopening plan.

Ferrer has said it takes around two to three weeks following increased transmission of the virus to see whether more infections, and possibly even deaths, result.

Officials are hoping to know by the end of the month whether there’s a significant spike that could stop the county from moving into the less restrictive red tier.

Check back for updates to this developing story.