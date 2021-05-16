L.A. extends hours, expands operations at COVID-19 vaccination sites

To get COVID-19 vaccines into more arms across Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced some steps that city-run sites are taking to expand operations.

The efforts include extending hours to 8 p.m. at nine city-run sites, having all three approved vaccine options available at mass immunization centers and offering walk-ins to get the jab across Los Angeles, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

“We can end this pandemic, restore public health, and rebuild our economy, but only if we can put vaccines within reach of every Angeleno, regardless of income, zip code, or neighborhood,” Garcetti said in a statement Sunday. “With expanded hours and growing eligibility, we are doing everything we can to reach residents who have yet to get vaccinated — and make it as easy and safe as possible to deliver doses across our communities.”

The city began offering walk-ins at its vaccination sites and night clinics at a few immunization sites earlier this month as part of efforts to get more residents protected against the coronavirus.

Officials said the city saw a 200% increase in demand for evening hours over the last two weeks. So now, the city is extending hours to 8 p.m. at all of its vaccination sites, with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will remain open until 4 p.m.

The mass vaccination site at the iconic stadium is set to close by the end of May as officials shift gears to bring doses closer to where people live and the state sees fewer residents signing up to get vaccinated, with appointments going unfilled.

Meanwhile, most city-run sites will continue to operate from Monday to Saturday, with the majority of mobile locations expected to operate between Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile sites at South L.A. Wetlands Park and Sylmar Recreation Center, however, will run until 9 p.m.

The city is prepared to administer over a quarter million vaccinations this week, according to the mayor’s office.

Since rolling out COVID-19 vaccines in December, the city has administered over 1,294,249 doses to Angelenos, officials said.

In addition to administering vaccines at the 10 permanent sites, the city of L.A. is also vaccinating residents through mobile clinics at neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic. Each week, clinics are set up at different spots.

This week, those mobile clinics will be in South L.A., East L.A. and parts of the Valley, including South Park, Chesterfield Square/Harvard Park, Vermont Vista, Watts, Boyle Heights, Wilmington, Van Nuys, Sylmar and others.

Those who need help signing up for the vaccine can call 1-833-540-0473 or visit Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxReady.