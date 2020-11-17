L.A. Mayor Garcetti to give update on city’s COVID-19 response amid surge in cases

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to brief the public at 5:15 p.m. Monday on what the city is doing to contain a surge in coronavirus infections.

New coronavirus cases in L.A. County topped 3,000 two days in a row over the weekend. The county recorded 3,780 cases of the virus on Saturday, the highest one-day total since mid-July. On Sunday, officials reported 3,061 new cases.

And on Monday, when case counts have been typically lower due to a reporting backlog over the weekend, the county reported 2,795 new cases.

The skyrocketing number of new coronavirus cases seen in L.A. County mirrors that seen throughout the state, with California officials on Monday announcing that they were pulling the “emergency brake” on sector reopenings.

County public health officials on Monday continued to urge residents to follow infection-prevention protocols and cancel their holiday travel plans, adding that they will be weighing additional restrictions if the county’s trajectory doesn’t improve.

Check back for updates on this developing story.