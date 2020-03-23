L.A. Mayor Garcetti to hold daily briefing on city’s coronavirus reponse

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to hold his daily briefing at 5:15 p.m. Monday on the city’s response to the coronavirus to announce additional steps in the city’s fight to contain its spread.

Similar to those of last week, the press conference will be held remotely with media dialing in by phone to heed social distancing rules.

The briefing comes after the city announced earlier Monday that it had established an online portal where high-risk residents could sign up to get tested for COVID-19.

The testing was set to take place at four sites across the city Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m, according to Andrea Garcia from Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy was on its way to the port of Los Angeles from San Diego on Monday afternoon, after President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the ship would house 1,000 hospital beds making it the largest hospital in the city.

USNS Mercy is underway.



U.S. Navy Hospital Ships, #USNSComfort and #USNSMercy being deployed to assist in COVID-19 response efforts.



— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) March 23, 2020

There were 538 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths in L.A. County as of Monday, with 2,133 confirmed cases and 40 deaths in California.

