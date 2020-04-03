L.A. Mayor Garcetti announces new service for food pick-up, gives guidance on facial coverings

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, spoke at a city briefing Thursday, giving guidance on the importance of wearing facial coverings.

“We want you to keep your respiratory droplets to yourself,” the mayor said.

The briefing comes after Garcetti, for the first time Wednesday, urged Angelenos to wear face masks when out doing essential tasks in public. He said residents should make their own masks so that medical-grade masks can be saved for hospital workers.

Ferrer supported the measure and said that the facial covering may not protect the person wearing them, but will protect those around them.

She urged the general public not to use surgical of N95 masks because they are in short supply and needed for health care workers.

“There isn’t a single person in the general public who needs an N95 mask,” Ferrer said.

Garcetti announced a new service Thursday that will add parking zones afront restaurants and other food providers in order to help with pick-up and delivery. The new signs will be supplied and installed free of charge for restaurants that apply.

The Los Angeles Building and Safety Department inspected 1,912 construction sites since the mayor announced new operation guidelines Tuesday, to ensure the health and safety of workers.

“We will not be shy about shutting down work sites that do not comply,” Garcetti said.

The mayor said there has been a 59% decrease in traffic collisions since the stay-at-home order was instituted last month. With car collisions dropping significantly, the city will set traffic signals on a late-night mode, he said.

Earlier Thursday, during a county news conference, Ferrer emphasized that social distancing is the best tool to curb spread of the virus and that people should stay home, but added that it might be a good idea for people to cover their mouths and noses when outdoors.

“The mask will not protect you 100%, particularly from infecting others,” she said.

L.A. County reported a 15% increase Thursday over the previous day, with 534 new coronavirus cases and another 13 deaths, bringing the total number of patients to 4,045 and the death toll to 78.

The mayor has been holding a remote briefing every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m., live-streamed on his Facebook page in order to heed to social distancing rules.