L.A. Sparks player Sydney Wiese tests positive for COVID-19, in 1st known case in WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks guard Syndey Wiese tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Sparks said in a statement Friday.

Wiese is the first known WNBA player to test positive for the virus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The WNBA is currently not in season.

Wiese, 24, was tested after returning from playing overseas in Spain.

“She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus,” the basketball organization said.

Wiese is showing mild symptoms, she said in a series of tweets Friday.

“The symptoms I showed were loss of taste and smell,” she said. “They are newer symptoms but they ARE symptoms.”

The WNBA player said she was denied testing twice because she wasn’t showing enough symptoms.

“The reality is we are all capable of carrying the virus and capable of spreading it,” Wiese said. “Social distancing, isolating, washing hands, being overly cautious is what’s best right now.. not just for ourselves, but for OTHERS.”

The WNBA is holding a virtual draft on April 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a number of NBA players have tested positive for the virus, including two Lakers players.

