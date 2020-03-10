L.A. Times Festival of Books postponed to October due to coronavirus concerns

The Imagination Movers perform onstage at the 18th Annual L.A. Times Festival Of Books at USC on April 21, 2013. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LA Times)

The Los Angeles Times has postponed its Festival of Books and Food Bowl events, “in light of public health concerns related to the coronavirus and out of an abundance of caution.”

The 25th Festival of Books, originally scheduled for April, will now take place the weekend of Oct. 3-4 on the University of Southern California campus. The 4th Food Bowl, previously set for May, will also be moved to the fall, with dates to be announced later.

While the Book Prizes awards ceremony will not be held this year, honorees and winners will still be acknowledged via an announcement to be released on April 17.

“Whenever we host the public at our events, we take health and safety seriously,” The Times said Tuesday in a statement. “As we make plans to host the Festival of Books and Food Bowl in the fall, we will continue to monitor developments with the coronavirus in Southern California, and cross-reference with any guests who may be traveling to Southern California from affected areas to participate in our events.”

