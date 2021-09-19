LAPD enacts COVID-19 overtime policies for officers

The Los Angeles Police Department is changing its policies on overtime and off-duty security jobs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policy comes as L.A. County is seeing an encouraging downward trend in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,130 new infections and 29 new deaths related to COVID-19 complications, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 1,442,808 cases and 25,828 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in the county continued to fall Saturday, dropping from 1,125 on Friday to 1,070, according to the latest state figures.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 19, 2021.