Large workplaces vulnerable to COVID-19 super-spread, experts warn

An aerial drone view of shuttered downtown shops amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 18, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Even as the economy begins to reopen, the coronavirus will remain a threat for some time to come, experts say.

And of particular concern are large workplaces.

Experts say so-called super-spreading events could become a leading cause of virus transmission. Having people clustered together at work could set the stage for large numbers of people falling ill, as happened when 52 workers became infected at a Safeway distribution center in the San Joaquin Valley.

At a panel discussion Wednesday, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration talked about getting back to work “differently” in the face of an infection that could be with us for the long haul.

