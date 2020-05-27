Las Vegas gets ready as Nevada governor greenlights June 4 reopening of casinos

Las Vegas’ dozens of resorts, along with hotel-casinos throughout Nevada, can reopen June 4, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday evening.

“We will certainly be welcoming visitors back to Nevada on June 4,” Sisolak said in a telephone news conference from the governor’s mansion in Carson City, where he is in quarantine after potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. “We’ve taken every precaution possible. I don’t think you’re going to find a safer place to come than Las Vegas.”

The green light came after a day of consultations among resort operators, health experts and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which regulates the casinos. Sisolak sought reassurances from board members that safety measures could be in place by June 4 before he would approve the reopening.

Along the Las Vegas Strip, about one-third of the 35 or so resorts have shifted into high gear as they prepare to welcome guests next week, including Southern Californians, who last year made up 19% of visitors to the city.

