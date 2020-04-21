Latinos account for 25% of COVID-19 cases in San Francisco but make up 15% of its population

Pedestrians walk by graffiti encouraging the wearing of masks on April 20, 2020, in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Latinos in San Francisco account for 25% of positive coronavirus cases but make up only 15% of the San Francisco population, Mayor London Breed said Monday.

At Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, more than 80% of the hospitalized coronavirus patients are Latino. Latinos usually make up only about 30% of the hospital’s patient population.

City officials who accompanied Breed to a news conference said the heavily Latino Mission District may have been hit hard because many of its residents live in multi-family or multi-generational housing. They also have jobs, such as home care aides, that require them to go to work, and they may shop frequently because of limited income.

The city of 800,000 has just over 1,200 positive cases, but city officials said the numbers will rise as more tests are done and the virus spreads.

