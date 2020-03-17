LAUSD announces 60 locations where students can pick up free meals during coronavirus shutdown

The Los Angeles Unified School District has posted a list of locations where students will soon be able to pick up free meals while its schools are closed because of coronavirus concerns.

The shutdown of all LAUSD schools began Monday, but the district plans to continue providing food at 60 locations, according to its website.

“Los Angeles Unified, in partnership with the Red Cross, will continue to provide nutritious meals to all students who need them during the temporary closure of schools,” the School District stated.

The sites, dubbed Grab & Go Food Centers, are scheduled to begin giving out food on Wednesday and will be staffed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Each child will be allowed to take home two free meals.

All 60 locations can be found on the LAUSD website