LAUSD to hold emergency meeting amid calls to close schools over coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles Unified School District officials will hold an emergency meeting Friday morning amid increasing calls to temporarily close schools over the coronavirus pandemic.

The closed-door meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

The Los Angeles teachers’ union called on the district to close its schools during a news conference Thursday.

“We expected the district to close schools within L.A. rapidly. And in a very accelerated way. And in a very humane way,” UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl said.

The LAUSD is the nations's second-largest school district, and is the county's second-largest employer, according to a district information sheet.

It is also responsible for more than 500,000 K-12 students, about 80% of whom rely on the district for free or reduced lunches.

“They’re relying on us for meals, for childcare,” school board member Nick Melvoin told the Times Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Austin Beutner tweeted a coronavirus update Thursday night, which reminded the public that no known cases of coronavirus have been reported in LAUSD schools.

As of Friday, all schools were operating on a normal schedule with the following modifications:

All large student and staff gatherings have been canceled.

Student events and competitions are continuing, but without spectators.

All outside organizational use of school facilities have been canceled.

Anyone who travelled outside the country in the past 14 days is not allowed on campuses or administrative offices.

Should officials decide to temporarily shutter the schools, the district has partnered with public media stations to provide educational content to students.

KCET will distribute high school level content, while KLCS will provide programming for grade levels three to eight. PBS and SoCal KOCE will air preschool through second grade content.

Some California school districts have already decided to close their campuses beginning next week.

The Simi Valley Unified and Moorpark Unified school districts in Ventura County will be closed from March 16 to March 27. Oak Park Unified School District, also in Ventura County, announced that schools will close from March 16 to March 20.

In Northern California, the San Francisco Unified School District is closing for three weeks beginning on Monday. For now, classes are scheduled to resume April 3.

Aspire Public Schools, which has campuses in Los Angeles, the Bay Area and the Central Valley, is also closing on Monday, according to its website.

Aspire teaches 17,000 students in the Los Angeles area and will stay closed until April 10, the website stated.