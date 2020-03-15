LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles International Airport is seen in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles Airport Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, airport officials confirmed Sunday.

“We are in touch with Los Angeles County Public Health,” Los Angeles International Airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery told KTLA in a statement. “They have the information on the officer and are working to identify any other officers or employees who may have had prolonged or close contact with this individual.”

County health officials are interviewing anyone else who may have been exposed, according to LAX.

“We will continue to follow all direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and County Health on how we can best protect our employees and guests and reduce the spread of germs,” Montgomery said.

L.A. County health officials have confirmed at least two coronavirus cases involving screeners at LAX.

As of Saturday, the county has reported a total of 53 COVID-19 cases. Officials said they’re seeing more evidence of community spread.