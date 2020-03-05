Worker at LAX who screens flights from China, nearby countries under isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A worker at Los Angeles International Airport who screens incoming flights from China and nearby countries has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The worker was confirmed as having the virus Tuesday and so far has a mild case and has been isolated, the sources said. Family members of the person have also been tested, according to a source.

L.A. County declared a health emergency Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the county climbed to seven, including six new patients. The LAX screener is among the new cases.

None of the new cases are believed to be “community spread,” officials said. All individuals were exposed to COVID-19 through close contact with others who were infected.

