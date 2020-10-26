Los Angeles County reports 830 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 830 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths.

The lower number of deaths reflects weekend reporting delays, officials said; case numbers are also usually lower on the weekends because not all laboratories submit reports.

There have now been nearly 300,000 cases of the virus in L.A. County, and nearly 7,000 people have died. Statewide, California surpassed 900,000 confirmed cases of the virus Saturday, and more than 17,300 people have died.

Hospitalizations have ticked upward slightly in L.A., with the most recent three-day average reported by the county representing an increase of 8%, according to data from the Department of Public health. There were 785 confirmed coronavirus patients in county hospitals as of Friday, an increase of about 100 compared with earlier in the month but still far below the more than 2,200 patients reported at the peak of the crisis in mid-July.

