Los Angeles County reports another 3,322 cases of coronavirus, 18 deaths

Los Angeles County continued to report a surge in coronavirus cases Sunday, tallying 3,322 new cases of the virus and 18 related deaths.

With that, the county has now recorded a total of more than 133,700 cases and 3,800 deaths.

The continued rise comes as the death toll from the coronavirus in California soared above 7,000 this weekend, with the infection rate continuing to worsen.

Hospitalizations also continue to climb, both statewide and in L.A. County. As of Sunday, there were 2,093 confirmed coronavirus patients in county hospitals, with 26% in intensive care and 19% on ventilators, officials said. About a month ago, hospitalizations were ranging from 1,350 to 1,450 each day.

